Obituary - Aldyce Louise Freyermuth

Mrs. Aldyce Louise Freyermuth, 83, of Statesboro, and formerly of Eden, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Memorial Health University Medical Center from causes unrelated to COVID-19.She was born in Pompano, Fla., to the late Tom and Lillie Driggers. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Johnnie Talmadge Freyermuth Sr.; a sister, Grace Johnson; and a brother, E.M. Driggers.She was a dedicated Christian and a homemaker.Survivors include three children, Johnnie Freyermuth Jr. (Faith) of Fairmount, Ga.; Penney Gray (Michael) of Statesboro and Curtis Freyermuth of Statesboro; four grands, three great-grands and a number of nieces and nephews.The visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in the chapel of the funeral home.The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 23, 2021, in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey West Cemetery.All CDC and social-distancing guidelines will be in place, including the wearing of masks (Chatham County mandate).In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to the woundedwarriorproject.org.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, 901 West Highway 80, Pooler, GA 31322, (912) 748-2444.Statesboro Herald, February 22, 2021

