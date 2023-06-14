Obituary - Apostle Eddie Brinson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Apostle Eddie Brinson, age 60, answered the Master’s call on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at his residence with his wife and family at his bedside.

The native of Statesboro was the son of the late DeRoy “Chug” and Margaret Allen Brinson.

He received his formal education in the Bulloch County School System and was a graduate of the Statesboro High School Class of 1981.

Apostle Eddie Brinson accepted the Lord Jesus Christ into his life in the year of 1985. As he entered his walk with the Lord, he started off as Bro. Brinson. While being patient and receiving the Word of God with obedience, God saw his faithfulness and then called him to be an ordained deacon. He was ordained shortly afterwards in 1995 as an elder.

Elder Brinson labored in the ministry in many church capacities. In 1999, he was called as an apostle of Jesus Christ.

In the year 2001, he became chief apostle. He was later elevated as the chief apostle of TPT Organization in 2007.

He served faithfully in leadership for 21 years at the Turning Point Tabernacle.

As a true watchman and a man of faith, he ministered and spoke the Word of God and it would come to pass.

In October 2011, Apostle Brinson became a non-voting board member of House God Miracle Temple Apostolic of Faith, Miami, Fla.

At an early age, he worked for Sunny South Pecan Company.

After marriage, he began working at ITT Grinnell for 15 years until its closure. He was an employee of Bulloch County Board of Education, where he worked in food nutrition at the Julia P. Bryant Elementary School until he became disabled.

He then retired after 20 years of service.

In addition to his parents, Apostle Eddie Brinson is preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel Leroy Brinson and Dewayne Brinson; a sister, Linda Laverne Brinson; his loving son, Deshawn Brinson.

Apostle Eddie Brinson is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 37 years, Pastor Mattie Brinson; six sons, Eddie Frank Brinson Jr., Ray Damon Walker, Andrew R. Brinson, Jamareon V. Brinson and Tommy D. Brinson; six daughters, Redina Williams, Pastor Shakedra (Donavan) Andrews, Gabrielle L. Jones, Juwana (Ken) Middleton, Shuwana Weaver and JaMarsha L. Brinson; a bonus son, Tavares Drake; two bonus daughters, Knowledge M. Brinson and Quinshalia Williams; two brothers, Ricky Brinson and Eric Brinson; godsons, Minister Horace Fuller, Cedric Davis and Frank Herrington; a goddaughter, April Lovett; 13 grandsons, 14 granddaughters, eight great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law, Barbara Davis and Willie Jean Whitlock; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

A visitation and viewing for Apostle Eddie Brinson will be held Friday evening, June 16, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.

The homegoing celebration for Apostle Eddie Brinson will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the CrossRoads Community Church, with Zac Case, lead pastor, pastor; Minister Horace Fuller, presiding; and Pastor Clyde Forman officiating. Burial will follow in the Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

The pallbearers will be Tony Whitfield, Cedric Davis and the Statesboro High School Class of 1981.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, June 15, 2023

