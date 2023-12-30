Year in Review for 2023 - September - December

September

• The presidents of Georgia Southern University, Ogeechee Technical College and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America signed agreements to educate engineers and skilled maintenance and production workers for the electric vehicle manufacturing complex now under construction.

• The Statesboro Food Bank closed its site at 400 Donnie Simmons Way in the old Julia P. Bryant Elementary School and set up in a temporary location at 1545 Morgan Way on the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway/Bypass.

• The Bulloch County Board of Education voted 7-1 to adopt a property tax rate for school maintenance and operations of 8.478 mills, up from last year’s 8.236 mills.

• City Council arrived at a compromise on Statesboro’s property tax hike. Instead of the 1.9-mill hike that had been proposed, members unanimously adopted a rate of 8.125 mills — an 0.82-mill increase.





October

• Longtime staff member of the Statesboro Herald Holli Deal Saxon passes away.

• The Kiwanis Club of Statesboro holds the 61st annual Ogeechee Fair.

• The Statesboro City Council hears a plan from Police Chief Mike Broadhead to recruit more officers to fill all 79 of its authorized positions.

• On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of winning a second consecutive state football championship, Southeast Bulloch High School honors Coach Fred Shaver and members of the team with a ceremony.

• Southeast Bulloch High School American government and Advanced Placement U.S. government and politics teacher Ashleigh Wright was named the Bulloch County Schools 2023–2024 Teacher of the Year during a banquet hosted by the Statesboro Herald.

• After announcing in December 2022 it would locate a plant in Statesboro, plastics recycling company revalyu Resources broke ground at the 43-acre site in Gateway Regional Industrial Park.

• Bulloch County Animal Services rescue a combination of 193 dogs and cats from a home and then helped find homes for almost all of them within two weeks.

• The Statesboro Herald honors 245 winners selected by readers at the annual Best of the Boro banquet held at The FoxHall event center.





November

• Officials with are Development authorities expect it will take up to seven years for the Hyundai Metaplant and its suppliers in adjacent counties to ramp up to the 14,000+ employees promised.

• After initially announcing that TMT Farms would take a year off from its public display of Christmas Lights, Roy Thompson announced TMT would open after all – just a little later.

• The Portal High School football team won its first-ever region championship.

• Bulloch County Schools officials announce plans to make the capacity for the new Southeast Bulloch High School 2,500 students, making it the largest school in Bulloch.

• Paulette Chavers won re-election to her Statesboro City Council seat, defeating challenger Lawton Sack.

• Brooklet’s referendum to allow package liquor sales failed by one vote – 75-74.

• The Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce named Matt Conner Farmer of the Year at its annual Farm City banquet.





December

• The Statesboro Herald publishes "My Places, My People," a collection of more than 100 photos shot by staff photographer Scott Bryant during 2023.

• The Statesboro Bypass heading west from Highway 301 was closed for a week to smooth out a railroad crossing.

• The Bulloch County Elections Office is gearing up to hold five different elections during 2024, including the busiest of all -- the presidential election.

• More than 1,000 people came out to a job Fair at Ogeechee Technical College put on by Hyundai Motor Group looking to fill positions at the Metaplant.

• The Southeast Bulloch High girls flag football team won their third consecutive state championship, remaining undfeated since starting the program in 2021 – 62-0.

• As of mid-December, more than $60 million of commercial construction projects were underway in the city limits of Statesboro.

• Hyundai Metaplant supplier Ajin announces $40,000 in gifts to various community groups.

• Effective with the retirements of Public Safety and EMA Director Ted Wynn on Jan. 31 and Emergency Medical Service Director Doug Vickers on Jan. 15, current BCCI Warden Randy Tillman will become Bulloch County's new public safety director, and current EMS Assistant Director Brian Hendrix will be the new Emergency Medical Service director.

• The Statesboro City Council announced a pay raise to take effect in January for all 300+ of the city's employees.