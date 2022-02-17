WTOC: Skeletal remains found near Daisy

After finding human skeletal remains near a mobile home park in Daisy, the Evans County Sheriff’s Office has requested the assistance of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to a report from WTOC-TV in Savannah, a resident of the mobile home park on Highway 280 called the Sheriff’s Office after finding the remains Tuesday.

Initial reports indicate no evidence of foul play, but more testing is needed.

“A lot of this will be pending testing at the Georgia Crime Lab,” Evans County Sheriff Mac Edwards told WTOC. “And we’re waiting to see what information, exactly, we can get from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation being that it’s their investigation.”