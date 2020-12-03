Wrestling for toys

Children expect Santa to deliver toys at Christmas, and for the 13th year, American Premier Wrestling will help Toys for Tots provide holiday gifts to kids from financially disadvantaged families.

On Saturday, Dec 12 in Statesboro, Premier Wrestling will host the 13th Annual Toys for Tots Fundraiser Dinner Show, said event organizer Tommy Nero.

An all-you-can eat pizza lunch paired with ringside wrestling action is expected to generate funds as well as toy donations for the Toys for Tots Foundation, he said. The event starts at 1 p.m. at the APW Slam Center, located on Hwy. 24 East across from Mill Creek Park, behind Bulloch Janitorial and Supply.

Adults will be admitted for $15 (kids 10 and under are $8) for unlimited pizza and soft drinks, he said. The two-hour pro wrestling show will feature the “entire APW roster “including heavyweight champion “Live Action Luke,” tag-team champions, “Wolfpack (Andrew Avery and the Wolfman);” and social media champion Abe Wheeler, he said.

The event has been successful in helping collect toys for kids for some time. Last year’s event was the largest ever, but COVID-19 concerns could affect attendance this year.

“For more than 13 years, APW has given back to the community, especially during the holiday season,” Nero said. “We have a passion to help and serve those in need. This year, however, due to COVID we had to scale it back to make sure that we meet local, state and federal guidelines.”

The event was altered, but not canceled, due to its importance, he said. “Thus, in a safe and secure manner, the show must and will go on because the need is real.”

Toys for Tots Foundation Regional Director Willie Haynes agreed.

“We have a long-standing relationship with APW and their support continues to make a difference,” he said. “Together, we want to make sure that no child goes without a toy during the holiday season.”

The event has several local sponsors, including Mill Creek Septic, Custom Elite Counters, D&R Car Care, Ocean Galley and Lewis Color, according to Nero.

The day of the show, doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the official bell time is 1 p.m. All proceeds go to the Toys for Tots Foundation and those attending are asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate. All seating is ringside.

Due to COVID precautions, temperatures will be checked upon arrival. People are asked to wear face masks – masks will be provided on site – and social distance seating will be enforced, Nero said.

“All APW talent and staff with have temperatures checked and be screened prior to opening. The APW staff will wear masks at all times. The Slam Center will be operating in limited capacity, so get there early.”

Seating may be reserved by contacting Nero at tommynero@yahoo.com.

For more information visit the website: www.apwonline.net

