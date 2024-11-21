Willow Pond residents enjoy student-organized Fall Festival Statesboro High School senior Caroline Bland, at right, helps residents with a Thanksgiving Bingo game Saturday, Nov. 9, at Willow Pond Assisted Living on Country Club Road. As part of her National Honor Society project, Bland organized a Fall Festival for the residents of Willow Pond. "(I) felt as though it would be fun to have an event to engage seniors," she said. "It is important for seniors to stay active, have a sense of community and enjoy some fun activities that may evoke positive memories and contribute to their overall well-being and mental health." In the photo, Bland explains the Bingo game to residents Charlie Millican, left, and Franklin Beacham, right. (Photos by JASON MARTIN/special) Resident Anne Starling works on an arts and craft activity to make turkeys using different colored sand during the Fall Festival. - photo by Jason Martin Sally Deal, who has been a Willow Pond resident for three years, plays a Thanksgiving ring toss game. Chick-fil-A and Cork's Kettle Corn donated food for the event. - photo by Jason Martin Willow Pond Assisted Living resident Carolyn Mandes catches some candy while playing a fishing game at the festival. - photo by Jason Martin Fellow Statesboro High students Lucy Keeley, standing on left, and Carley Peden, standing on right, helped Caroline Bland with the Fall Festival at Willow Pond. They are shown below calling out numbers for Bingo. - photo by Jason Martin Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter