Willow Pond residents enjoy student-organized Fall Festival

Resident Anne Starling works on an arts and craft activity to make turkeys using different colored sand during the Fall Festival. - photo by Jason Martin

Sally Deal, who has been a Willow Pond resident for three years, plays a Thanksgiving ring toss game. Chick-fil-A and Cork's Kettle Corn donated food for the event. - photo by Jason Martin







Willow Pond Assisted Living resident Carolyn Mandes catches some candy while playing a fishing game at the festival. - photo by Jason Martin





