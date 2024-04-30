By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center offers 'A Taste of Struggle'
Dressed out in period attire, storyteller/re-enactor Bruce Ingram, seated, and Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center president Dr. Alvin Jackson encourage Salim Jaskson to join in as they perform a version of "This Little Light of Mine" as it would have been sung in the times of slavery during the "A Taste of Struggle" event on Saturday, April 27. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file

The Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center marked the 150th anniversary of the opening of the historic Willow Hill School with a celebration on Saturday. 

The museum hosted "A Taste of Struggle" – an event offering a deep dive into the culinary traditions of the Willow Hill Community. 

Food historians, including the renowned Pitmaster John “Bobbie” Robinson, prepared authentic meals showcasing techniques from the era of slavery. 

Pitmaster John "Bobbie" Robinson tends to a whole hog for "A Taste of Struggle" at the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center. The event offered a deep dive into the culinary traditions of the Willow Hill Community and celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Willow Hill School. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Pitmaster Robinson, who inherited his skills from a long line of pitmasters, demonstrated the art of slow-cooked, flavor-rich meats prepared in hand-dug pits.

Willow Hill School, founded in 1874 by the Donaldson, Riggs, Hall, and Parrish families – formerly enslaved individuals – remained operational until 1999, making it the longest-running school in Bulloch County. 

The school's legacy continues through the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center, established in 2005 by descendants of the original founders, serving as a museum, cultural hub, and historic site.

Food historian Clarissa Clifton uses a white-hot cannonball on the end of a chain to boil water while making a pot of Hoppin' John on Saturday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



