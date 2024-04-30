Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center offers 'A Taste of Struggle'

The Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center marked the 150th anniversary of the opening of the historic Willow Hill School with a celebration on Saturday.

The museum hosted "A Taste of Struggle" – an event offering a deep dive into the culinary traditions of the Willow Hill Community.

Food historians, including the renowned Pitmaster John “Bobbie” Robinson, prepared authentic meals showcasing techniques from the era of slavery.

Pitmaster John "Bobbie" Robinson tends to a whole hog for "A Taste of Struggle" at the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center. The event offered a deep dive into the culinary traditions of the Willow Hill Community and celebrated the 150th anniversary of the Willow Hill School. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Pitmaster Robinson, who inherited his skills from a long line of pitmasters, demonstrated the art of slow-cooked, flavor-rich meats prepared in hand-dug pits.

Willow Hill School, founded in 1874 by the Donaldson, Riggs, Hall, and Parrish families – formerly enslaved individuals – remained operational until 1999, making it the longest-running school in Bulloch County.

The school's legacy continues through the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center, established in 2005 by descendants of the original founders, serving as a museum, cultural hub, and historic site.

Food historian Clarissa Clifton uses a white-hot cannonball on the end of a chain to boil water while making a pot of Hoppin' John on Saturday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff









