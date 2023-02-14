Wendy Ivey to take over Animal Services in McDuffie Co.

After spending 17 years with Bulloch County Animal Services, Wendy Ivey will become the new director of animal services in McDuffie County, outside of Augusta.

Ivey has been the director of animal services in Bulloch since 2018.

“I am excited about what the future holds for animal services for McDuffie County,” Ivey said. “This community will be my home, and I want to make sure the entire community is involved in helping our animals.”

Bulloch Public Safety Director Ted Wynn said Animal Shelter Supervisor Barbara Diaz will serve as interim director while the county searches for a permanent director.

During her time in Bulloch, Ivey helped guide the growth of animal services from one employee to more than 10, including humane enforcement personnel. In addition, she developed business, volunteer and rescue partners, while building a social media and community presence.

“She brings a wealth of much-needed knowledge and experience, and we certainly feel she is the right person to lead our animal services efforts into the future,” said McDuffie County Manager David Crawley. “She will be an asset to our community and an advocate for our animals.”

McDuffie County’s animal shelter has been closed since the summer of 2022 after various allegations of improprieties were brought before the county commission.

“There is a lot of work to be done, but I am eager to be a part of providing these animals with the best services and opportunities in finding their forever homes,” she said.