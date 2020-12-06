Voter registration deadline is Monday for Jan. 5 runoffs

ATLANTA – Monday is the deadline for new voters to register for Georgia's twin U.S. Senate runoffs.

Voters can register or check their registration status at the Georgia Secretary of State's website. Voters can also register at their county elections office on Monday.

Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock are competing in one runoff, while Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff are competing in the second runoff. Democrats will control the U.S. Senate if they win both elections, while the Republicans will control the Senate if they win one or both of the races.

A Public Service Commission runoff between Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald and Democrat Daniel Blackman is also set for Jan. 5.

Voters can request now that absentee ballots for the race be mailed to them, while in-person early voting begins Dec. 14.

People must be U.S. citizens, a legal resident of their county and 18 by Jan. 5 to register. The must not be serving a felony sentence or have been found mentally incompetent by a judge.

Registered Georgia voters can complete an online absentee ballot request at www.securevotega.com/ secureabsentee, or print out a request form at www.mvp. sos.ga.gov and submit it to the county elections office. In Bulloch County, the address is Board of Elections; 113 North Main Street, Suite 201; Statesboro, GA 30458. The office's fax number is (912) 764-8167. Its emails are elections@bullochcounty.net

Of course, absentee ballot request forms are also available at the elections office.

Georgia residents can register to vote or check their registration status and see a sample ballot at the statewide My Voter Page, www.mvp.sos.ga.gov. It also provides a way to check the status of an absentee ballot request or of the ballot itself when one is received, completed and returned.