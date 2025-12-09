The Behavioral Pediatrics Resource Center held a "Pictures with Santa" event Saturday morning, Dec. 6, inside the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds Community Building for all kids, and created a "sensory friendly environment" designed especially for children on the autism spectrum. BPRC is a non-profit organization in Statesboro created to help children with autism spectrum disorder and to educate and raise awareness about autism.
Visiting with Santa at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds
