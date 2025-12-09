By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Visiting with Santa at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds
Santa Visit 2.jpg
Julia P. Bryant Elementary School first grader Jack Martin, 7, thinks about what to ask Santa for Christmas during Saturday's visit with Santa. (JASON MARTIN/special)

The Behavioral Pediatrics Resource Center held a "Pictures with Santa" event Saturday morning, Dec. 6, inside the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds Community Building for all kids, and created a "sensory friendly environment" designed especially for children on the autism spectrum. BPRC is a non-profit organization in Statesboro created to help children with autism spectrum disorder and to educate and raise awareness about autism. 

