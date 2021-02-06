Vaccine supply unchanged in Bulloch County

The number of vaccine doses allocated by the Georgia Department of Health to Bulloch County remained unchanged through the end of the week and two more local residents became likely fatalities due to COVID-19 on Thursday.



Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn said the Department of Health reported the two probable deaths were Bulloch citizens who received a positive antigen/rapid test for COVID-19, developed COVID symptoms and subsequently died.

Wynn said Bulloch recorded 22 new COVID cases on Friday and 32 on Thursday. Bulloch now has recorded 4,726 total COVID cases, which have resulted in 46 confirmed deaths and 184 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

The state Department of Health is reporting an additional 32 deaths in Bulloch probably were caused by COVID.

Meanwhile, the 15 Bulloch County providers listed as qualified by the Georgia Department of Health to receive and administer vaccines had not received any additional vaccine doses since Tuesday.

So far, the providers, which include the Bulloch County Health Department, East Georgia Regional Medical Center, six pharmacies and several local health practices, have requested 32,300 vaccine doses and they have been allocated 10,200 by the state.

The Health Department and most providers are currently not scheduling new vaccine appointments. Amid a tight supply, they want to be sure there is enough vaccine for second doses and for those who already have scheduled an appointment.

Katie Hadden, public information officer for the 16-county Southeast Health District, which includes Bulloch County, said on Wednesday that officials don’t have a timetable for when they will begin accepting new appointments again.

The state had administered about 1.1 million doses as of Thursday – about 73% of the vaccine it’s been allocated, according to the Department of Health website. The best-performing states have used more than 85% of their vaccine doses.

Earlier this week, the Associated Press reported that 1 million doses will be distributed starting Monday to some 6,500 pharmacies across the country. Major chains participating in the vaccine rollout that are located in Bulloch County include CVS, Walgreens and Walmart. CVS said it will receive 250,000 doses initially, to be distributed to pharmacies in 11 states.





State cases

Georgia recorded 3,220 cases on Friday and 4,006 on Thursday. The state's total number of confirmed cases is now up to 766,604.

The state reported 98 deaths on Friday and 141 on Thursday. The state death toll now stands at 13,146 since March.





Hospitalizations

Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff on Wednesday were caring for 28 COVID patients, with 11 patients on ventilators.

COVID cases that require hospitalization continue to see a strong decline in Georgia. After setting a single-day high Jan. 11 with 6,108 state residents hospitalized, that number dropped to 4,239 hospitalized on Tuesday. It marked the 16th consecutive day of a decline in hospitalizations.

Across the United States, cases that require hospitalization have seen a steady decline, as well, since hitting a peak on Jan. 6 of 132,474 Americans in the hospital with COVID. On Tuesday, hospitalizations had dropped to 88,668. It marked the 23rd consecutive day of a decline in hospitalizations.





National case numbers

According to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine, as of Monday afternoon, 458,791 Americans had died from coronavirus. Also, Johns Hopkins reported the U.S. has had 26,779,193 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic.





Bulloch Schools

The Bulloch County Schools system has reported 37 new cases this week, for a total of 520 COVID cases since classes started on Aug. 17. The school system has recorded 276 confirmed cases since Jan. 3, but the 37 cases this week marked the first weekly decline in confirmed cases since classes resumed in January after the Christmas break.





Local colleges

Georgia Southern University had 76 total cases reported Jan. 25–31 — 60 self-reported and 16 university confirmed cases. GS will report data next on Monday.

East Georgia State College reported no new cases on its three campuses the past two days. The college has had a total of 150 cases across its three campuses since Aug. 17.

Ogeechee Technical College reported four new cases for the week of Jan. 25–31. Ogeechee Tech has had a total of 61 cases across its campuses since Aug. 17.





Testing sites

COVID-19 testing operated by Mako Medical is available at Luetta Moore Park, 585 Martin Luther King Drive.

Testing schedule: Monday, Wednesday — 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday — 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Friday — 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; second and fourth Saturday of each month — 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.



