Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in April and May by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report. All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





April 21

➤ GSU Eagle Dining Services-Dining Commons, 10 Georgia Avenue

▲ Score: 91

Observed butter knife and mesh material in hand-washing sink in "signatures." Hand sinks are for hand-washing only. Observed minor organic matter on ice machine in main kitchen. Clean and sanitize ice machine shields routinely to prevent accumulations. Observed debris on slicer blades when not in use. Slicers should be cleaned before storage when not in use and every four hours when in use. Observed damaged/cracked containers. Observed minor debris/spills in reach-in coolers. Observed minor debris in microwave. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Mill Creek Elementary School, 239 Beasley Road

▲ Score: 99

Observed minor debris in microwave. Inspector: Robinson.

➤ The Clubhouse Family Entertainment Center/Spikes Sports Grill, 2704 Old Register Road

▲ Score: 93

Glass washer behind bar not sanitizing. Temperature should be 120 degrees F and chlorine at 50 ppm. Do not use until repaired. Glassware needs to be sent to kitchen's dish machine or washed/rinsed/sanitized in 3-compartment sink. Observed watery build-up in bottom of prep top cooler and reach-in keg cooler. Clean outside handles of prep top and reach-in coolers. Observed sticky build-up on floor behind bar. Peron in charge stated that drain from beer tap may need repair. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Zoner's Pizza Wings & Waffles, 607 Brannen Street

▲ Score: 99

Observed severely-damaged cutting boards. Inspector: LaRon Randall.





April 22

➤ Chick-fil-A, GSU Union/P.O. Box 8138

▲ Score: 97

Reach-in cooler with internal temp of 55 degrees F. Advised to have unit serviced and not to store non-potentially-hazardous foods inside until repaired. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Dolan's Bar-B-Que, 239 South Main Street

▲ Score: 95

Must have accurate thermometer for all cold-holding/hot-holding units. Walk-in freezer has ice build-up around fans, which may be dangerous or cause failure. Using drain plugs; maintaining refuse areas. Drains in receptacles and waste handling units for refuse, recyclables and returnables shall have drain plugs in place. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Hunter Cattle Company, 934 Driggers Road

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Jump.

➤ "The Corral" Concessions at Bulloch County Agricultural Complex, 44 Arena Boulevard

▲ Score: 98

Observed ice scoop stored on top of ice machine; must be stored in clean container. Observed ice scoop with handle broken off. Clean wall and floor behind horizontal freezer. Inspector: Jump.

April 29

➤ El Sombrero #14, 879 Buckhead Drive

▲ Score: 95

Observed large stock pot of shredded cheese stored on floor in walk-in freezer. All food items must be stored six inches above floor. Observed tortillas and tamales stored in shopping bags. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Vera's Kitchen, 2855 Northside Drive West

▲ Score: 99

When drying mops, after use, mops shall be placed in a position that allows them to air-dry without soiling walls, equipment or supplies. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Vino 1910, 22 West Main Street

▲ Score: 97

Observed food items stored on floor behind bar. Must be stored six inches above floor. Inspector: Jump.





May 2

➤ El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 103 Parker Avenue, Brooklet

▲ Score: 93

Observed multiple non-potentially-hazardous foods cooling with tightly-placed lids. Foods were prepared today with internal temperature above 41 degrees F. Cooling foods should be cooled below 41 degrees F before covering and must be cooled from 70 degrees F to 41 degrees F within four hours. Observed meats thawing at ambient temperature. Meats were still partially frozen, but should be thawed either under refrigeration or under running water, and not held above 41 degrees F for more than a period of four hours including prep and cooking time. Observed foods in the reach-in cooler being stored in grocery-type bags. Observed flies and a live roach in kitchen. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Great Wall Restaurant, 620 Fair Road Suite A

▲ Score: 90

Observed shrimp at 72 degrees F; corrected-on-site. Observed scoop handles in contact with sugar/flour. Inspector: Randall.

➤ John's Place, 4 West Altman Street

▲ Score: 90

Observed dented, leaking can in dry storage area. Observed food debris under shelves in dry storage. Observed recently replaced ceiling tiles with new stains. Inspector: Jump.





May 3

➤ 168 Chinese Kitchen, 456 South Main Street

▲ Score: 91

Observed raw meats stored above vegetables in reach-in cooler. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Portal Elementary School, 328 Grady Street, Portal

▲ Score: 100

No violations at time of inspection. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Portal Middle High School, 27245 Highway 80 West, Portal

▲ Score: 96

Hand-washing cleanser availability: each hand-washing sink or group of two adjacent hand-washing sinks shall be provided with a supply of hand-cleaning liquid, powder or bar soap. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Sallie Mae's Kitchen, 6979 Highway 67

▲ Score: 85

Observed raw meats and eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in walk-in cooler. Advised to discard potentially-contaminated foods and store food properly. Observed scoops for non-potentially-hazardous foods stored in standing water. Observed single-service cups without plastic sleeve to protect food-contact surface. Clean inside the microwaves. Clean floors, walls, ceilings including under/behind equipment, especially fryers. Observed flies in the kitchen. Outdoor cooking area shall be enclosed with screen to prevent vermin entry. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Stilson Elementary School, 15569 Highway 119

▲ Score: 100

Inspector: Robinson.



