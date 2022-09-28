Turpentine Festival postponed due to storm

The Catface Country Turpentine Festival in Portal has been postponed until Saturday, Oct. 29, because of threatening weather conditions from Hurricane Ian.

It was scheduled for Saturday before the projected storm track made eastern Georgia part of the target of the system.

After festival director Jerry Lanigan conferred with Bulloch County Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn, members of the Portal Heritage Society, sponsors of the festival, made the decision to reschedule the event to a later date.