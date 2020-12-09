Tonya Sanderson named Employee of Month at EGRMC

East Georgia Regional Medical Center has named Tonya Sanderson, Lead Lab Technologist in Microbiology, its Employee of the Month for November.

Sanderson has been employed at EGRMC since 2014.

Here is an excerpt from her nomination form: ““Tonya has worked tirelessly setting up our in-house COVID testing platform, managing supply inventories, and keeping constant communi-cation with our Quality Department.

"She has been instrumental in planning the specimen collection process, testing, and reporting of results. She has kept the laboratory staff up-to-date on changes daily; all while working as a bench tech in microbiology and our core lab. Tonya has stayed late many afternoons to make sure the laboratory is operating smoothly. All that she does is done with a smile and a team-player attitude."

"We congratulate Tonya on being named Employee of the Month," said Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

"She has gone above and beyond the call of duty, and we appreciate her effort and dedication to our hospital. Thank you, Tonya, for all that you do for EGRMC every day."



