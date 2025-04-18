The Saucy Shrimp reopens in new location

Almost exactly one year after The Saucy Shrimp restaurant on Highway 301 South was gutted by a fire, the eatery reopened on the site of the Soyumi restaurant that closed March 16 in the Statesboro Crossing shopping center.

Though no official announcement about the restaurant’s reopening was made on its Facebook page, which announced The Saucy Shrimp’s closing on April 1 and Soyumi’s closing in March, lunch was served Friday again at one of Statesboro’s most popular restaurants just at a new, but familiar, location.

Signs for The Saucy Shrimp went up at the new site about 10 days ago and work on the interior of the restaurant could be seen at the former Carey Hilliard's and Soyumi restaurant building. In February, it was announced on Soyumi’s Facebook page that March 16 would be its final day. Both The Saucy Shrimp and Soyumi are owned by Adam Tsang and his family.

Since it opened as The Boiling Shrimp in 2014, The Saucy Shrimp was one of Statesboro’s most popular restaurants. For 10 consecutive years – every year it was eligible – it was selected in Best of the Boro voting as the Best Seafood restaurant in the area.

Firefighters were called to The Saucy Shrimp on Highway 301 in the early morning of April 16, 2024 with reports of smoke coming from the restaurant. The blaze was put out after several hours of extensive fire suppression, but the interior of the restaurant suffered heavy fire and smoke damage.

And while fire investigators narrowed down the cause of the blaze, the exact reason was not discovered.

“Due to insufficient evidence to identify the precise location of the suspected electrical malfunction, the Statesboro Fire Department has classified the cause of the fire as ‘undetermined,’” Fire Chief Tim Grams said last June.

But diners can now, once again, enjoy their preferred “Low Country Boil Bag” or other favorite Saucy Shrimp dish seven days a week at their new Buckhead location.