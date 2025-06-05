The Bells of Christ Church play a concert at Pittman Park UMC

The honored choir from historic Christ Church Anglican in Savannah performed inside Pittman Park United Methodist Church Wednesday as part of their summer tour.

The 90-minute concert from the Bells of Christ Church included a history of handbells and a traveling, hands-on bell museum.

Now in its 26th year, the 12-member bell choir is made up of college and high school students who have produced three professional recordings to date.

Ringing on 15 octaves of handbells and chimes, the group has performed in Washington D.C., Colonial Williamsburg, by invitation at the international music festival Spoleto in Charleston and throughout the eastern and southern United States.

Bells of Christ Church members Chad Duckworth, far right, and his sister Kaitlyn, third from right, read their music sheet and prepare for their part in the piece Wednesday. - photo by Jason Martin



Local residents Cindy Strickland and Marsha Riggs enjoy watching Wednesday’s performance at Pittman Park UMC. - photo by Jason Martin



Cindy Marshall plays the bass chimes as part of the choir. - photo by Jason Martin

