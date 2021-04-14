Teen under arrest for March shooting in Statesboro

A teenager from Swainsboro faces aggravated assault charges stemming from a March 14 shooting incident in Statesboro.

Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department said officers responded to The George Apartments on Woodland Drive for a man shot at that location. Akins said the 24-year-old victim was transported to Memorial Health in Savannah with life threatening injuries.

Senior Det. James Winskey and Det. Sgt. Patrick Harrelson responded and began investigating the incident.

“As is often the case, the investigation determined that there were multiple people present when the victim was shot,” Akins said.

“None remained on scene to provide detectives with firsthand information.”

The incident, however, was captured on video surveillance by a camera operated by a nearby apartment complex, 111 South Apartments.

Akins said 111 South was one of the first video sharing partners to begin using the Fusus system. Detectives using Fusus were therefore able to immediately access that footage and see the incident unfold.

Building on the video footage, detectives were able to find the missing witnesses and secure warrants for 17-year-old Kelby Durden of Longleaf Drive in Swainsboro.

Akins said Durden remained at large until Tuesday when he was apprehended by officers of the Swainsboro Police Department.

He was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he remains pending further judicial hearings. Durden is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

“SPD would like to thank 111 South, owned by Centurion Property Group and managed by Asset Living, and the Swainsboro Police Department for their help in solving this case,” Akins said.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Winskey at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

Businesses or residential complexes interested in the Fusus program may contact Cpt. Akins or submit their information to videosharing@statesboroga.gov to set up a demonstration.



