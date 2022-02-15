Teacher tax credit program open for applications

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education is accepting applications for a new tax credit aimed at recruiting teachers for high-need subjects in underserved public schools.

The General Assembly passed legislation last year authorizing a state income-tax credit for teachers in 100 rural and/or low-performing schools. Qualifying teachers can receive a $3,000 credit each year for up to five consecutive school years if they teach certain subjects that students struggle to learn.

“Georgia teachers have an impressive record of recent academic success, as evidenced by our record graduation rate and K-12 scores,” said state Rep. Dave Belton, R-Buckhead, the bill’s chief sponsor.

“This program places a laser focus on our rural schools and those performing in the lowest 5%. More importantly, it works to restore the all-important profession of teaching.”

Teacher recruitment and retention are top priorities for the state Department of Education. With teachers in short supply, the agency also is supporting legislation this year that would allow schools to bring back retired teachers for high-need subjects.

“If we want our students to achieve, it is absolutely essential that we retain our hard-working educators,” state School Superintendent Richard Woods said.

“That means creating an environment where those educators can thrive, compensating them appropriately, and treating them as the competent professionals they are.”