‘Taste & Tour Downtown Statesboro’ set for April 4

Showcasing the city’s businesses and restaurants, “Taste & Tour Downtown Statesboro” is set for Friday, April 4 from 5-8 p.m. The Downtown Statesboro Development Authority is organizing the event, where for $10 – cash only, guests may purchase a wristband at the Bulloch County Courthouse and enjoy complimentary food samples and exclusive deals all around the downtown area.
