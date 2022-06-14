Sylvania man indicted on weapons charge

A Sylvania man is among four defendants who will face federal charges, including drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms, after separate indictments were announced Tuesday by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia.

Cody Truitt Devore, 23, of Sylvania is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as part of a federal indictment from the June 2022 term of the U.S. District Court grand jury.

According to a release from Barry Paschal, public affairs officer for the Southern District, Devore’s case is being investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods in collaboration with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. The agencies include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the FBI and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Project Safe Neighborhoods aims to reduce violent crime with measures that include targeting convicted felons who illegally carry guns.

“In our continuing battle against violent crime in the Southern District, an essential element is the removal of guns from the hands of convicted felons,” said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “The message is clear: We and our law enforcement partner will not tolerate these threats to our communities.”

In the past four years, more than 760 defendants have been federally charged in the Southern District of Georgia for illegal firearms offenses – most often for possessing a firearm after conviction for a previous felony.

Along with Devore, defendants named in as part of the federal indictment from the June 2022 term of the U.S. District Court grand jury include:

Deon Brown, 30, of Augusta, charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Alonzo Ware Henderson, 37, of Augusta, charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Harry Telfair, 60, of Savannah, charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Under federal law, it is illegal for an individual to possess a firearm if he or she falls into one of nine prohibited categories including being a felon; illegal alien; or unlawful user of a controlled substance. Further, it is unlawful to possess a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense or violent crime. It is also illegal to purchase – or even to attempt to purchase – firearms if the buyer is a prohibited person or illegally purchasing a firearm on behalf of others. Lying on ATF Form 4473, which is used to lawfully purchase a firearm, also is a federal offense.