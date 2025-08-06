Suspicious substance found at Sallie Zetterower Elementary leads to arrest

An employee on the custodian staff at Sallie Zetterower Elementary faces drug possession charges after a bag that was later determined to contain cocaine was discovered at the school last Friday, Aug. 1.

According to a post on the Facebook page of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, School Resource Officer Jessica Kite at Sallie Zetterower was notified by a school administrator that a member of the custodial team had discovered a small, clear bag containing a suspicious white substance on the floor of a commons area inside the school.

Kite sent the substance to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Crime Suppression Team for analysis and it was confirmed to be cocaine.

According to the post, Bulloch County Schools’ Safety Director Todd Mashburn and school administrators reviewed footage from the school’s security cameras. The review led to the identification of a potential suspect, who was an employee of the school.

The suspect, Pamela Darien, was arrested and is being charged with possession of cocaine and violation of controlled substance laws within a drug-free zone.

Darien, who is listed on the Sallie Zetterower school website as a member of the custodial staff, voluntarily surrendered to authorities at the Sheriff’s Office at 12:30 p.m. today – Wednesday – and is no longer employed by Bulloch County Schools, according to the post

The post also states that “at no point did any children come into contact with the substance. The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority for both the Bulloch County School District and the Sheriff’s Office. We commend the swift actions of school personnel and law enforcement in responding to this matter.”