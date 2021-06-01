Statesboro YMCA names 7 to Board of Managers

The Statesboro Family YMCA announced recently the selection of seven new Board of Managers.

Composed of 16 members, the Board of Managers helps guide the nonprofit’s strategic direction and raise support for the Annual Campaign in order to strengthen the community through youth development, healthy living and social responsibility, according to Dorsey K. Baldwin branch director of the Statesboro Family YMCA.

“The Y is a volunteer-led organization that depends on effective board leadership to deliver our mission to ensure that everyone can access our life-changing programs, regardless of the ability to pay,” said Michael Summers, Sr., president of the Board of Managers.

The new Board of Managers, appointed at the April meeting, are:

• Dr. Urkovia Andrews is the assistant director Service Learning in the Office of Leadership & Community Engagement at Georgia Southern University. Dr. Andrews has served on the Hearts and Hands Clinic Board and the Statesboro Bulloch County Breast Cancer Foundation.

• Pastor Craig Hardee is the pastor of Thrive Church in Statesboro.

• Sara Kelly is an accountant with Dabbs Hickman Hill & Cannon. Prior to moving to Statesboro, she served on the Wadsworth Public Library Foundation Board in Wadsworth, OH.

• Jeff Klare is the CEO of Be a Hero – Hire a Hero. He has served on the Statesboro Police Officers Foundation and is a member of the US Veterans Chamber of Commerce.

• Bryan Realiza is the Stroke and Chest Pain program coordinator at East Georgia Regional Medical Center. He has served on Ogeechee Technical College’s Echocardiography Advisory Board and volunteered for Safe Haven for many years.

• Carrie Vescio, billing specialist for Stafford Law Group in Statesboro, is also a YMCA LiveSTRONG Program instructor.

• Felicia Washington is the owner of Emergency Training, LLC. She currently serves as the co-chair for the Statesboro Chamber of Commerce’s Health Industry Committee/

“I am extremely grateful to welcome these seven to our board of managers,” Baldwin said. “Each one of them brings with them a unique background and set of skills that will help us advance our mission to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. I look forward to working with each of them to advance our mission in the Statesboro community.

“As we celebrate our dynamic new board, we also thank our retiring board members — Nan Akins, Kendria Lee, Nick Propps, Erin Smith and Vivian Myers,” Baldwin said. “Each of them has worked tirelessly to serve the Statesboro Family YMCA and they each leave an unforgettable mark of mission-driven leadership within our Branch.”



