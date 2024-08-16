Statesboro, SEB and Portal high schools release Class of 2025 graduation plans

It's August, and senior year has only just begun for the Class of 2025, but the three high schools in the Bulloch County Schools system have released plans for their May graduation ceremonies so those seniors can look forward with excitement.

The principals of Portal Middle-High School, Southeast Bulloch High School and Statesboro High School just announced the dates, times and locations

for their 2025 commencements. Students set to graduate and their families will receive specific details from the schools as the events approach.

All ceremonies are scheduled at the schools' athletic complexes, with gymnasiums serving as a backup in case of inclement weather. Seating

will be limited at each venue, so students who meet the requirements for graduation will receive a set number of tickets. For those unable to attend in person, the ceremonies will also be live-streamed.

Here are the dates and times for the ceremonies:

• Portal Middle High School: Wednesday,

May 21, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., Portal Athletic Complex, Portal.

• Southeast Bulloch High School: Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., Fred Shaver Field, Brooklet.

• Statesboro High School: Friday, May 23, 2025, at 7:30 p.m., Womack Field, Statesboro.

The school district expects to confer diplomas to nearly 800 students in May, notes BCS Public Relations Director Hayley Greene, adding, "Best wishes to the senior class and their families as they cherish the memories and milestones of this school year."