Statesboro man wanted for June shooting arrested in Augusta

A Mikell Street man wanted for his involvement in a June aggravated assault incident was captured Monday in Augusta.

According to a release from Statesboro Police Department Capt. Jared Akins, Travis Marquis Webb, 39, was located in Augusta and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force. Webb is charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as for violating his parole.

On the evening of

June 14, Akins said SPD Patrol officers responded to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, where a 38-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hip had gone for medical assistance.

The victim indicated that he was shot by a person known to him in the parking lot of Groover Homes on Packinghouse Road, Akins said.

“Subsequent investigation indicated that Travis Marquis Webb had pistol whipped and then shot the victim over a personal dispute,” Akins said.

Detectives issued a warrant for Webb, but they believed that he had fled the area and turned the warrants over to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Following his Monday arrest, Webb was returned to the Bulloch County Jail where he remains pending further judicial action.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Senior Detective Eric Short at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSP