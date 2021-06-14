Statesboro man faces multiple sex charges

A Statesboro man faces multiple sex crime charges, including aggravated child molestation, involving a juvenile family member.

Statesboro police Capt. Jared Akins said detectives with the Statesboro Police Department were notified on June 4 by Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office investigators of an allegation of child molestation against Reggie Lernard Boykin.

The jurisdiction of the alleged offense was determined to be inside the City of Statesboro and the case was forwarded to SPD detectives for follow up, Akins said.

Detective Katie Reese was assigned to investigate allegations concerning criminal sexual offenses committed by Boykin, 39, against a juvenile family member over a period of years.

The investigation included an interview with Boykin, and he was arrested at the conclusion of the interview. He is charged with aggravated child molestation, based on the nature of the acts committed; incest, based on the relationship between the offender and victim; and felony statutory rape, based on the age of the victim.

Boykin was transported to the Bulloch County Jail, where he remains pending further judicial action.

Anyone with information concerning this case should contact Reese at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.

Anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse or has knowledge of any such incident is advised to contact The Teal House, Statesboro Regional Sexual Assault and Child Advocacy Center, located at 209 S. College St., Statesboro, GA 30458. The phone number is (912) 489-6060, and the website is www.srsac.org. The 24-Hour Crisis Line is 1-866-489-2225.