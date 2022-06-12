Statesboro Herald columnist Julie Lavender's book wins industry awards

Statesboro Herald columnist Julie Lavender recently received two industry awards for her book, “Children’s Bible Stories for Bedtime,” published by a Penguin Random House imprint. During the awards ceremony at Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writing Conference, held on the campus of the Ridgecrest Conference Center, Lavender’s book took the first place Selah Award in the Children’s Literature category.

And much to her surprise, Children’s Bible Stories for Bedtime also received the Selah Children’s Book of the Year award, which means it scored the highest out of all the children’s book categories.

“The competition was quite fierce, and I never dreamed my sweet book would bring home two awards,” Lavender said. “I knew all of the children’s authors in the competition personally, and their books are fabulous.”

Selah Book Awards, top-ranking awards in the Christian book industry, are sponsored by and recognized at the Blue Ridge Mountains Christian Writing Conference each spring.

“Children’s Bible Stories for Bedtime,” published by Zeitgeist, a Penguin Random House imprint, includes 52 Bible stories for kids, ages 4 through 8. Vividly illustrated by Shahar Kober, the book contains stories from both the Old and New testaments and contains simple reflections at the end of each story and a brief prayer.

“I had a blast completing this project,” said Lavender. “I love knowing that little ones and the adults who love them will snuggle together before bedtime and read stories from God’s Word.”

Lavender’s book is available online and in bookstores.



