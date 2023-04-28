Statesboro Fire Dept., Red Cross team up on ‘Smoke Alarm Blitz’

The Statesboro Fire Department along with the American Red Cross conducted a “Smoke Alarm Blitz” April 15.



Households located between South Main St. and Shady Trail and West Grady Street and Vista Circle were the focus of this campaign, said Fire Chief Tim Grams.

During the Smoke Alarm Blitz event, Statesboro firefighters and Red Cross volunteers went from door-to-door to provide and install free smoke alarms.

“The American Red Cross reported we were able to positively impact 111 homes during this event,” said Stephan Hutchins, the department’s Prevention Chief.

Department members and volunteers together knocked on approximately 300 doors during the blitz.

“Our department has always placed emphasis on its fire prevention activities,” Grams said. “Providing working smoke alarms that notify residents in case of a fire is one of the department’s most important fire prevention programs.”

The Smoke Alarm Blitz was the fourth conducted by the Statesboro Fire Department since 2019. Any resident who would like more information about smoke alarms for their homes or would like to discuss fire prevention steps for their family may contact the Statesboro Fire Department at (912) 764-3473.



