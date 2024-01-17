Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce holds annual Meeting and Awards event

The Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce honored Statesboro and Bulloch County’s best, newest, smartest businesses and employees during their annual Meeting and Awards event held Tuesday evening at The FoxHall.

Sean Fox of Pioneer Design & Marketing accepts the award for Small Business of the Year during the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber Annual Meeting and Awards. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Among the top awards, The Sack Company was named Employers of the Year, Juve Integrative Medicine & Wellness was named Start-Up of the Year, Pioneer Design & Marketing was named Small Business of the Year and Jeremy Wilburn was given the Leadership Bulloch Alumni Award.

For a complete report on the annual Chamber Meeting and Awards, see the Thursday edition of the Statesboro Herald and online Wednesday at statesboroherald.com