Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce holds annual Meeting and Awards event
The Sack Company named Employer of the Year; Pioneer Design & Marketing named Small Business of the Year
After accepting the Start-up of the Year award for Juve Integrative Medicine & Wellness, owner Charranne Pittman, right, presents The Sack Company president Paul Roesel with the award for Employer of the Year during the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber Annual Meeting and Awards at The Foxhall on Tuesday, Jan. 16. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

The Statesboro Bulloch Chamber of Commerce honored Statesboro and Bulloch County’s best, newest, smartest businesses and employees during their annual Meeting and Awards event held Tuesday evening at The FoxHall.

Sean Fox of Pioneer Design & Marketing accepts the award for Small Business of the Year during the Statesboro Bulloch Chamber Annual Meeting and Awards. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Among the top awards, The Sack Company was named Employers of the Year, Juve Integrative Medicine & Wellness was named Start-Up of the Year, Pioneer Design & Marketing was named Small Business of the Year and Jeremy Wilburn was given the Leadership Bulloch Alumni Award.

For a complete report on the annual Chamber Meeting and Awards, see the Thursday edition of the Statesboro Herald and online Wednesday at statesboroherald.com

While working to capture images at the Chamber event, Jeremy Wilburn realizes that he is the recipient of the Leadership Bulloch Alumni Award. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

