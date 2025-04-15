Statesboro a finalist for All-America City Award

For more than 75 years, the National Civic League’s All-America City Award has recognized towns – large and small – across the nation that stand out.

Tuesday, the city of Statesboro announced in a release that the city is one of the top 20 applicants for the All-America City Award.

The award “celebrates outstanding civic innovation, recognizing communities that harness the power of local collaboration to drive meaningful change. Each year, cities, towns, counties and regions nationwide apply for this prestigious recognition, showcasing how their civic capital –the relationships, networks, and capacities that enable problem-solving and resilience – fuels progress,” the release stated

“I am so proud of our city,” Mayor Jonathan McCollar said. “We have a lot of exciting and innovative projects happening in our community, and it’s great to be recognized on the national stage for the work we’re doing right here in Statesboro.”

Georgia Southern University’s Institute for Vibrant and Engaged Communities applied to the All-America City competition on behalf of Statesboro. Research assistant Edie Grace Grice has overseen the application process with the support of Dr. Candice Bodkin, co-director of the Institute for Vibrant and Engaged Communities.

“As a lifelong local, I’m incredibly honored to lead this effort for the community I love,” Grice said. “Statesboro has shaped who I am, and it’s a privilege to help share our story with the nation.”

Since being named a finalist community, the Engaged Communities team has worked with the city to put together a pitch presentation for the All-America final competition that will be held in June in Denver.

The 20 finalist communities, spanning 12 states, range in size from 11,000 residents to nearly one million.

“Despite their differences, they share a commitment to empowering residents, fostering civic engagement and ensuring meaningful participation in local decision-making,” the release stated.

The list of finalists:

Akron, Ohio

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Austin, Texas

Carrboro, North Carolina

Chelsea, Massachusetts

Delray Beach, Florida

Denver, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado

Hampton, Virginia

Jacksonville, North Carolina

Kinston, North Carolina

Leominster, Massachusetts

Memphis, Tennessee

Petaluma, California

Port St. Lucie, Florida

Seattle, Washington

Snyder, Texas

Statesboro, Georgia

Tallahassee, Florida

Western Riverside Region, California

According to the release, finalists were chosen through a review process led by an independent panel of experts. Each application was evaluated on the criteria of shared vision, civic engagement, inclusiveness and equity, collaboration, innovation and impact.