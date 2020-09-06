Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

This Labor Day, you can catch me on TV baking an easy dessert that will complement any cookout. Tune in to WTOC Morning Break at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7. My Georgia Peach and Blackberry Galette is a delicious open faced pie-like dessert that anyone can make, and the perfect way to send off summer in style. The pastry dough chills for an hour, but it only takes about 25 minutes to bake. Simple and Some Kinda Good.

I’m spending this Labor Day weekend on St. Simons Island. We’ve rented a townhouse with my parents, and even my 10-pound Shih Tzu, Ewok, gets to come along. We’ll eat crab legs, cruise the Island in my parent’s street legal golf cart and walk the pier to enjoy the sea breeze and gawk at the overturned Golden Ray cargo ship smack dab in the middle of the ocean. That thing is a monstrosity. It’s been there over a year now, and every time I see it, I can’t stop staring. If you haven’t seen it, it’s worth the drive just to witness.

The galette is probably the easiest dessert on SomeKindaGood.com, but my blog is packed with quick fruit-filled desserts that require little effort in the kitchen. Today, I’m sharing my Top 3. As you think about how you’ll spend this Labor Day, I hope you’ll visit SomeKindaGood.com for the recipes and sign up to follow my blog. It’s free, and you’ll get an e-mail notification each time a new post is published.

After you read this column with your morning coffee, head out to your local farmers market to shop for the fruit. These desserts celebrate the last of summer’s juicy peaches and plump blackberries. Your taste buds will thank you! As always, when you cook with locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients, they are hard to mess up.

Wishing you a happy Labor Day Weekend. See you on TV, and make it Some Kinda Good!





1. Cinnamon Apple Crumb Pie — This pie comes together so quickly, you won’t believe how such little effort can produce such a flavorful result. A crumb topping is a great way to finish a pie or crumble when you don’t have two pie crusts. I also take a shortcut by using a store-bought pie crust.





2. Peach-Berry Crumble — Crumbles make the perfect summer dessert. Simple to throw together, they’re special enough for entertaining yet quick enough for a post-dinner weeknight treat. The end result of this Peach-Berry Crumble is a crunchy, buttery topping filled with warm, sweet fruit. Serve with cold vanilla ice cream or sweetened whipped cream. Garnish with fresh mint.





3. Georgia Peach & Blackberry Galette with Fresh Mint — A galette is just a fancy French term for a round, rustic, free-form cake. With its flaky, made-from-scratch crust and simple fruit filling, this impressive dessert bakes up in just 25 minutes. You’ll love the sweet flavor of the filling bursting with natural juices from the fruit. Delicious served warm or cold.





Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in-season.

Connect with her on social media by liking Some Kinda Good on Facebook, or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more, visit RebekahLingenfelser.com.