Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

One visit to the farmers’ market this time of year, and you’ll find abundant summer squash, zucchini and sweet corn on the cob. Can you imagine all these delicious vegetables in one casserole? The recipe I'm sharing today combines them for a delightful taste of summertime.

This casserole does take some effort, much like anything worth having. Allow yourself enough time to settle in the kitchen and get down to business. With a combination of sour cream, mayonnaise and breadcrumbs, this dish is creamy and cheesy with a crunchy topping. Fresh thyme ties everything together.

The sweet corn with the tender vegetables makes a Some Kinda Good combination, and the extra steps — cutting the corn directly off the cob, blanching and patting dry the squash, freshly grating the cheeses—makes all the difference. Here’s a tip: To cut corn directly off the cob, slice the stalk in half first, creating two flat ends. This gives you more control while wielding a sharp knife. Stand each half stalk up right on a large cutting board, flat side down. Slice the corn straight down each side of the stalks.

When I made this casserole at home, I served it with pan-seared chicken breasts. It would be a great accompaniment to hamburger steaks or even a seafood dish. If you have a get-together coming up and need a dish to take, this is it. I hope you’ll make it again and again, and be sure to visit SomeKindaGood.com for more recipe ideas highlighting what’s local and in season now.

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in-season.

Connect with her on social media by liking Some Kinda Good on Facebook, or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and Twitter. To learn more, visit RebekahLingenfelser.com.





Zucchini, Squash and Corn Casserole







Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds yellow squash, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices

1 1/2 pounds zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch-thick slices

1/4 cup butter, divided

2 cups diced sweet onion

2 garlic cloves, minced

3 cups fresh corn kernels

1 1/2 cups (6 oz.) freshly shredded Pepper Jack

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon table salt

1 1/2 cups Italian breadcrumbs, divided

1 cup freshly grated Asiago cheese, divided

3 stems of fresh thyme, destemmed





Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°. Bring first 2 ingredients and water to cover to a boil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat, and boil 5 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain; gently press between paper towels.





Melt 2 tablespoons of butter in a skillet over medium-high heat; add onion, and sauté 10 minutes or until tender. Add garlic, and sauté 2 minutes.





Stir together squash, onion mixture, corn, next six ingredients, and 1/2 cup each breadcrumbs and Asiago cheese just until blended. Spoon mixture into a lightly greased 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

Melt remaining 2 tablespoons of butter. Stir in remaining 1 cup breadcrumbs and 1/2 cup Asiago cheese. Sprinkle over casserole.





Bake at 350° for 45 to 50 minutes or until golden brown and set. Let stand 15 minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh thyme leaves.



