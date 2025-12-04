Soldier from Fort Stewart one of three arrested in Hinesville armed robbery, murder

The Hinesville Police Department has made three arrests in connection with a fatal shooting and accident Wednesday afternoon.

Following an intensive investigation by HPD detectives, arrest warrants were obtained for Daivion Bell of Jesup, Dakarri Robinson of Jesup and Laron McDonald, a soldier assigned to Fort Stewart. All three face charges of armed robbery and murder following the death of Devin Travon Copeland of Hinesville and have been booked into the Liberty County Jail.

Laron McDonald



Copeland was the driver in a car that crashed at the traffic circle at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Main Street shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday. HPD Chief Tracey Howard said there was no noticeable damage to indicate the vehicle received gunfire.

“It appears the individual was shot outside the vehicle,” the chief said.

Officers responded around 12:46 p.m. Wednesday to a vehicle that had crashed in the traffic circle and coming to rest in the island after going in the opposite direction of the circle’s traffic flow. Officers found a male victim and began treating his wounds. They determined he was the victim of a gunshot.

Chief Howard said this does not appear to be a random act of violence and the investigation is ongoing. An autopsy on Copeland is pending.

“It appears as if the incident occurred as a result of a predetermined interaction between the individuals involved,” he said. “There was a large crime scene. You had all the area of the traffic circle, in addition to the adjoining roadways.”

Dakari Robinson



Daivion Bell






