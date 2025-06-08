Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

We usually travel over Memorial Day weekend, but this year, we stayed home and enjoyed grilling in the backyard and a day at the pool. On the Thursday evening before the weekend, we went grocery shopping, also making a pitstop at the local meat market, and stocked the fridge and pantry, so we wouldn’t have to leave if we didn’t want to. There was no traffic, no lines and no waiting.

The weekend was rainy, but I didn’t mind. I loved sitting in my porch swing with a good book and watching it fall. We sure needed it.

On our sunny Saturday, I made grilled chicken paninis with pesto, mozzarella and roasted red bell peppers. I wrapped them in aluminum foil, and they tasted even better alfresco by the pool. One evening, we smoked a whole chicken on the Pit Boss.

To go with it, I served a bright and tangy Mediterranean pasta salad, and it was Some Kinda Good.

I love the flavors in Greek food—creamy feta, hydrating cucumber and refreshing mint. With a pungent lemony dressing, this salad is perfect for sharing at summer cookouts or packing up to enjoy at the beach or pool. It is also versatile as a side or a main dish. If serving as a main, grilled shrimp or chicken would be a fantastic addition.

Wishing you a flavorful summer filled with good food and company.

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef, speaker, culinary TV personality, and author. Featured in Forbes, on ABC and Food Network, she is a Georgia Southern University alumna and an honors graduate of the Savannah Culinary Institute. Visit RebekahLingenfelser.com, like Some Kinda Good on Facebook or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and YouTube.





Some Kinda Good Bowtie Pasta Salad

Ingredients

• 1 pound bowtie pasta

• ½ cup cucumber, sliced

• 1 cup sundried tomatoes

• ½ cup feta cheese with Mediterranean herbs

• 1 (6 oz.) can of black olives, sliced and drained

Fresh mint





Lemon Vinaigrette

• ¾ cup olive oil

• 3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

• 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

• 1 teaspoon lemon zest

• 1 teaspoon grated garlic

• Kosher salt

• Freshly ground black pepper





Directions

Cook the pasta according to package directions. Rinse under cold water for 30 seconds. Transfer the pasta to a large mixing bowl and combine it with the remaining ingredients. Toss well. In a liquid measuring cup, combine all of the vinaigrette ingredients and stir vigorously with a fork until combined. Pour the dressing over the pasta and toss well. Serve immediately.