Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

The great snow of 2025 was something to see.

Last Wednesday morning, we awoke to a winter wonderland. Our entire neighborhood was covered in a beautiful blanket of white. It was serene and peaceful, and even though the weatherman predicted it, it was so hard to believe the snow actually visited us in Southeast Georgia on the coast. I hardly slept the night before, waking constantly to peek outside my blinds to watch the snow fall.

We received nearly 4 inches! I couldn’t wait to bundle up and take a walk outside. I made a cup of hot chocolate, put on my rain boots, warmest coat, hat, gloves and scarf, and my husband Kurt joined me for a stroll.

Many of the children in our neighborhood had already begun building snowmen, making snow angels and turning their bodyboards into snow sleds, in search of the best hills to slide down. The neighbors with 4-wheelers had a blast riding the streets and pulling kids on makeshift sleds behind them.

Rebekah and her husband Kurt enjoy the snow in their neighborhood.



One of my favorite moments was watching birds outside my kitchen window prance around on the snow trying to peck the ground for a morsel of food. Bright red cardinals popped against the white snow, and my neighbor’s cat, Oscar, who usually enjoys basking in the sunshine on our front porch chaise lounge stayed indoors to avoid the cold.

One group of friends even built a seven by six-foot igloo, made of ice blocks they packed into a small cooler and stacked. It took them 12 hours, and their creative project made the local news.

While we were snowed in, we built a warm fire and over the course of several days when the snow turned to ice and all the roads were impassable, I cooked some of my favorite stick-to-your-ribs winter weather comfort foods – Shrimp and corn chowder, chicken pot pie, sweet potato biscuits with country ham and red eye gravy, and jambalaya. Somehow the food tastes even better when there’s snow on the ground.

After being pinned up for a few days, I was ready to take my chances on the roads Friday morning. I ventured out to a local coffee shop just a few miles from my house, but as soon as the garage door lifted, I realized I had to back out over four inches of ice in my driveway. I tried shoveling it, but it was rock solid, so that didn’t last long.

Then I sat in my car fretting and praying, and finally got the courage to back out slowly. It worked and I made it to the coffee shop unscathed, albeit white knuckling it through the shady spots and not exceeding 10 miles an hour on the icy areas.

I loved experiencing the snow, but I was glad to see it go.

May 2025 be a year full of fun that delights and surprises.

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef, speaker, culinary TV personality, and author. Featured in Forbes, on ABC and Food Network, she is a Georgia Southern University alumna and an honors graduate of the Savannah Culinary Institute. Visit RebekahLingenfelser.com, like Some Kinda Good on Facebook or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and YouTube.