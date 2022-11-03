Single-engine plane crashes in Boro neighborhood

An unidentified man suffered minor injuries after crashing his single-engine plane in a Statesboro neighborhood.

According to Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead, the plane went down about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday next to the house at the corner of Bruce Drive and Shady Trail, about a mile west of the intersection of South Main St. and Tillman Drive.

Statesboro police, firefighters and EMS responded to the scene to find the damaged plane resting next to a vehicle parked at the home on Bruce Drive.

"The pilot was ambulatory and did not appear to be seriously injured," Broadhead said. "He was taken for medical treatment as a precaution."

No one was injured on the ground. The house is adjacent to an open field.

Broadhead said the pilot had a Texas identification and the scene was held until officials from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) arrived on the scene. No information was available from the NTSB as of Wednesday night.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Registry, the plane is a fixed-wing, single engine Bushby Mustang II manufactured in 1996. The registered owner is Blue Skys Inc. out of Wilmington, Delaware.

The word "Experimental" could be seen printed on the side of the plane, just below the cockpit. The FAA registry also lists the plane as "Experimental" and "Amateur Built."

No other information was available at press time. Look for more information on statesboroherald.com and in the pages of the Statesboro Herald.