Second man charged in Nov. 28 murder

Statesboro police arrested a second man Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Nov. 28, 2020, in Statesboro.



Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro PD said 28-year-old Anthony Michael Sea faces charges of murder, and aggravated assault in the shooting death of 19-year-old Morice Shiggs of Sylvania on Rucker Lane in Statesboro.

In February, Cecil Darryl Kelly, 20, of Fox Lane in Garfield, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of or attempt to commit felonies also in connection with Shiggs' death.

Akins said Sea's arrest was aided by a tip to the police department's Impact Team that the suspect was at the Park Place Villa's complex off Lanier Drive.

Detective Dustin Cross headed up the investigation and took out warrants for Sea's arrest earlier this week. Cross also led the investigation that led to Kelly's arrest.

On Nov. 28 at approximately 7:30 p.m., Statesboro officers responded to a residential area on Rucker Lane for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a man shot in the parking lot. Despite medical efforts, the victim died of his injuries.

Both Sea and Kelly remain in the Bulloch County Jail pending further action.

Any information about the case can be forwarded directly to Akins or Cross at (912) 764-9911 or anonymously to tips@statesboroga.gov.