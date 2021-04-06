Saturday solo crash on Pulaski Road claims local man’s life

Statesboro resident Amos Lee Hodges, 62, died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Pulaski Road, the Georgia State Patrol reported.

Hodges, of an East Main Street address, was driving north on Pulaski Road when the accident occurred around 2:44 p.m. Where the road curves left toward Jones Brothers Lane, he lost control of his 1995 Nissan King Cab and it went off the roadway, according to the report by Sgt. 1st Class Lee Weaver of GSP Post 45, Statesboro.

The pickup’s right tires ran off the road 200 feet before the left tires did, and the truck continued “slightly contouring the curvature of the roadway” but into the east ditch for 183 feet before the truck’s front right corner and undercarriage hit the ditch 18 feet off the road, the report states.

After running parallel to Pulaski Road for another 189 feet, the truck vaulted over Jones Brothers Lane, and after landing on its wheels, traveled another 34 feet before hitting a tree. The truck flipped and came down on its front before finally stopped about 53 feet off the road, Weaver reported. He listed three witnesses as recounting the same sequence of events.

Hodges, who was in the vehicle alone, died at the scene, as indicated by the transport being assigned to the coroner instead of the Emergency Medical Service. Numerical codes on the report indicated “none used” for safety devices such as seatbelts, a “non-deployed” airbag and that the driver’s condition going into the accident was unknown.

The Bulloch County Fire Department was dispatched and responded with three trucks. Originally the Fire Department was thought to be needed for emergency extrication, and a small fire also erupted in Hodges’ vehicle, said Bulloch County Fire Chief Christopher Ivey. But residents near the crash brought a fire extinguisher and put the fire out before firefighters arrived, and no extrication was required, he said.