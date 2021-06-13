Rotary Club of Statesboro awards scholarships to local students

The Rotary Club of Statesboro awarded 11 $1,000 Service Above Self scholarships this year to graduating seniors in Bulloch County. These scholarships awarded outstanding academics as well as community service.

Five scholarships were awarded from the club and two anonymous Rotary club donors funded the other six. These recipients were recognized at Rotary’s noon meeting on June 7.

The 2021 recipients, their high schools, and their college decisions are: Samantha Yancey, Southeast Bulloch, (Emmanuel College); Hannah Clay, Southeast Bulloch (Georgia Tech); Katherine Yaughn, homeschool (Mercer University); Anna Jones, homeschool (Georgia Southern University); Alayna Smith, Portal High (Southeastern Technical College); Matthew Perry, Statesboro High (Georgia Tech); Ansley Knight, Southeast Bulloch (University of Georgia); Brittany Lane, Statesboro High (University of Georgia); Taylor Cline, Portal High (Georgia Southern University); Kathryn Lattner, Trinity Christian (University of Georgia); and Hannah Parsons, Southeast Bulloch (University of South Florida).