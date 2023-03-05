Restaurant Inspections

The following are among the food service establishments inspected in October by the Bulloch County Health Department. The department scores on a 100-percentile scale. Kitchens are inspected at least every four months and are required to post their score sheets in public. The score and selected comments from health inspectors are included in each report.

All eating establishments are located in Statesboro, except where noted. To view all restaurant scores, visit dph.georgia.gov/environmental-health-inspections and select Bulloch County.





Feb. 6

➤ Orchid Asian Restaurant, 1525 Fair Road Suite 103

▲ Score: 68

Observed moldy growth on food item (onions) in walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food item. Food shall be safe, unadulterated and honestly presented. Observed raw beef stored above cooked veggie spring rolls in reach-in cooler. Observed raw pork chops stored above containers of sauces in walk-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge stored food items based on cooking temperatures and raw and ready-to-eat products. Food shall be protected from cross-contamination by separating raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding and display from raw ready-to-eat food, including other raw animal food such as fish for sushi or molluscan shellfish, or other raw ready-to-eat food such as fruits and vegetables and cooked ready-to-eat food. Observed fish/seafood -- smoked salmon and cooked eel -- used for sushi not cold-holding at 41 degrees F or below in front reach-in cooler. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Time/temperature control for safety food shall be maintained at 41 degrees F (5 degrees C) or below or 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) or above. Corrected on-site. Observed cooked vegetables -- broccoli and green beans -- not hot-holding at 135 degrees F or above.

Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Time/temperature control for safety food shall be maintained at 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) or above or 41 degrees F (5 degrees C) or below. Observed cooked chicken cooling in multiple bulk containers at room temperature without proper overhead protection. Corrected on-site; person in charge used approved cooling methods to speed up the cooling process. Cooling shall be accomplished in accordance with the time and temperature criteria specified under DPH Rule 511-6-1-.04(6)(d) by using one or more of the following methods depending on the type of food being cooled: placing the food in shallow pans, separating the food into smaller or thinner portions, using rapid cooling equipment or by stirring the food in a container placed in an ice water bath. Using containers that facilitate heat transfer, adding ice as an ingredient or other effective methods.

When placed in cooling or cold-holding equipment, food containers in which food is being cooled, shall be arranged in the equipment to provide maximum heat transfer through the container walls; loosely covered or uncovered if protected from overhead contamination during the cooling period to facilitate heat transfer from the surface of the food. Corrected on-site. Observed food debris on outside of cooking equipment.

Observed shelving covered in dust/debris. Observed food debris inside walk-in cooler and reach-in cooler/freezers. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 02/09. Observed employee drinks/items stored above food prep areas in main kitchen. Corrected on-site; person in charge stored items away from food prep/storage areas. Designate areas for employee activity. Inspector: Quentin Smith.

➤ Smoothie King, 357 Brampton Avenue

▲ Score: 90

Observed personal drinks stored in reach-in cooler. Observed dirty dishes stored in hand-washing sink. Observed mold buildup inside ice machine. Observed food debris accumulation in bottom of reach-in freezer. Inspector: Marlin Thomas.

➤ The Daily Grind, 124 Savannah Avenue Suite 1E

▲ Score: 98

Observed single-service items not in protective sleeves. Observed dirt and debris on floors under and around equipment. Inspector: Thomas.





Feb. 7

➤ Bulloch County Senior Center, 235 Granade Street

▲ Score: 95

Observed minor debris on can opener blade. Can openers must be washed, rinsed and sanitized regularly and in between uses. Observed cell phone stored on counter top. Inspector: Laura Robinson.

➤ Little Caesar's #358, 331 Henry Boulevard

▲ Score: 65

Observed no active managerial control to prevent risk factors that contribute to foodborne illnesses. Based on the risk of foodborne illness inherent to the food service operation, during inspections and upon request, the person in charge shall demonstrate to the health authority knowledge of foodborne disease prevention, application of the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point principles, and the requirements of this chapter. The person in charge shall demonstrate this knowledge in one of the following ways: (a) compliance with chapter. Complying with this chapter by having no violations of priority items during the current inspection; (b) certified food service manager (CFSM). Being a certified food service manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program; or (c) correct answers to food safety questions.

Responding correctly to the inspector's questions as they relate to the specific food operation. Correct by 02/17.

Observed no current certification documentation of a current food protection manager available upon request. The original CFSM certificate shall be posted in public view in each food service establishment. An additional copy shall be retained on file at the food service establishment at all times and shall be made available for inspection by the health authority. A CFSM certificate, which has expired, been revoked or suspended, shall not be posted in the food service establishment. All licenses, certificates, diplomas or other similar credentials issued or granted to an owner or operator who has successfully completed an approved or accredited food safety certification course and exam shall expire on the expiration date determined by the credentialing organization. Within 90 days of the expiration of the CFSM certificate, the CFSM shall enroll in an approved food safety training course, pass an approved exam and obtain a new certificate. The certification is not transferable between persons. Correct by 02/17.

Observed employee handling personal cell phone and then proceeded to prepare pizza dough with their bare hands before washing them. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items and washed hands before preparing food items. Food employees shall clean their hands and exposed portions of their arms immediately before engaging in food preparation, including working with exposed food, clean equipment and utensils and unwrapped single-service and single-use articles and after engaging in other activities that contaminate the hands. Corrected on-site. Observed hand sink inaccessible to employees due to a container/equipment filled with water stored in the hand sink. Handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use. A handwashing facility may not be used for purposes other than hand-washing. Correct by 02/17. Observed uncovered chicken wings stored in reach-in cooler with no overhead protection. Corrected on-site; person in charge properly stored food items with overhead protection. Store food in packages, covered containers or wrappings, except for loosely-covered or uncovered containers in which food is being cooled if protected from overhead contamination. Observed heavy debris/buildup on the blade on can opener. Increase cleaning frequency.

Equipment food-contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch. Correct by 02/17. Observed multiple pizzas not hot-holding at 135 degrees F or above. Corrected on-site; person in charge discarded food items. Time/temperature control for safety food using hot-holding shall be maintained at 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) or above. Observed prepared pizza with potentially-hazardous food products stored at room temperature without proper methods for time tracking. Person in charge was unable to provide approved methods to track time. Corrected on-site; person in charge began time-tracking with time stamps. Food items prepped within four hours.

If time without temperature control is used as the public health control for a working supply of time/temperature control for safety food before cooking, or for ready-to-eat time/temperature control for safety food that is displayed or held for sale or service, written procedures shall be prepared in advance, maintained in the food service establishment and made available to the regulatory authority upon request that specify if time without temperature control is used as the public health control up to a maximum of 4 hours: (i) The food shall have an initial temperature of 41 degrees F (5 degrees C) or less when removed from cold-holding temperature control, or 135 degrees F (57 degrees C) or greater when removed from hot-holding temperature control; (ii) The food shall be marked or otherwise identified to indicate the time that is 4 hours past the point in time when the food is removed from temperature control; (iii) The food shall be cooked and served, served at any temperature if ready-to-eat or discarded within 4 hours from the point in time when the food is removed from temperature control; (iv) The food in unmarked containers or packages or marked to exceed a 4-hour limit shall be discarded.

Corrected on-site. Observed heavy debris on and inside the pizza ovens. Observed food debris at bottom of pizza warmers. Non-food-contact surfaces of equipment shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris. Correct by 02/10. Observed multiple employees' items/drinks stored above prep areas that were actively being used. Observed employees' drinks stored with "clean" dishes. Designate areas for employee activity to prevent contamination. Correct by 02/10.

➤ Starbucks Coffee Company #13435, 714 Northside Drive East

▲ Score: 96

Observed expired yogurt in cooler near drive-thru. Corrected on-site; food discarded. Toilet and restroom needs cleaning. Plumbing fixtures such as hand-washing sinks, toilets and urinals shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean and maintained. Observed sticky, stained floors. Need mopping in lobby, behind counter, storage areas. Inspector: Aaron Jump.

➤ Sugar Magnolia Bakery & Cafe, 106 Savannah Avenue Suite C

▲ Score: 97

All hot/cold-holding units must have an accurate thermometer inside the unit. Inspector: Jump.

➤ Wendy's, 600 East Northside Drive

▲ Score: 95

Place hanging thermometers at front of all cold-hold equipment. Observed minor debris in walk-in cooler on floor. Observed minor debris in microwave. Observed debris underneath equipment on floors. Observed dust built up on vent hood covers. Inspector: Robinson.





Feb. 8

➤ Georgia Southern University Child Development Center, 789 Forest Drive

▲ Score: 97

Observed inaccurate thermometers inside reach-in cooler. All cooling units must have an accurate thermometer stored in the warmest part of the cooler. Inspector: Jump.