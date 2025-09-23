Red Cross sets 6 Bulloch blood drives in October

As fall officially begins, the American Red Cross is asking people to consider marking the new season with a blood or platelet donation to help keep the area blood supply strong.

Donors of all blood types, especially those with types O positive and B negative blood, are needed now, the Red Cross said in a release.

"For many, daily routines shift as the seasons change, but blood and platelet donations must remain top of mind," a release from the Red Cross stated. "Every single donation is key to making sure all patients relying on critical transfusions, including car accident victims, those living with sickle cell disease and those facing cancer, get the care they need.

Make an appointment to give now by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling (800) RED-CROSS or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

All who give blood, platelets or plasma now through Oct. 19, will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email.

For details, visit RedCrossBlood.org/Fall.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Bulloch County

➤ Oct. 1, 9 a.m–2 p.m. at Southeast Bulloch High School, 9184 Brooklet/Denmark Highway

➤ Oct. 2, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at the F.D. Russell Union at Georgia Southern, 1 Forest Drive

➤ Oct. 6, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at the Williams Center at Georgia Southern, 74 Georgia Avenue

➤ Oct. 9, noon–5 p.m. at Statesboro Worship, 380 Westside Road

➤ Oct. 14, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at Cardinal LG, 8373 Zell Miller Parkway

➤ Oct. 15, noon–5 p.m. at the Shooting Sports Education Center at Georgia Southern, 3271 Old Register Road