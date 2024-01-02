Recycle your Christmas tree this week at Statesboro Public Works

If you haven’t decided what to do with your Christmas tree in the new year yet, the City of Statesboro is offering a recycling option again.

Now through Friday, the city’s Public Works will offer a drop-off at its Braswell St. location, off Northside Drive, to recycle your tree during normal operating hours, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Jan. 6, AgSouth Farm Credit will hold a drop-off and chipping event in its rear parking lot from 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Anyone who brings their Christmas tree to be recycled at Ag South on South Main St. will be given seeds for planting, seedlings and free mulch, upon request.

The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation has nurtured the Bring One for the Chipper program as a statewide initiative for more than 30 years. After Christmas, used trees are recycled various by being chipped into mulch or – in some other locales – placed in bodies of water as fish habitat.

State-level sponsors include Home Depot, the Davey Tree Expert Company, the Georgia Forestry Commission, One Tree Planted and WXIA-TV in Atlanta. Some of these sponsors donate the seeds and seedlings.