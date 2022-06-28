‘Rally for Roe 2.0’ set for Saturday at Courthouse

The Young Democrats at Georgia Southern University, Students with Disabilities Advocacy Group and Madeline Ryan Smith for Georgia will hold a reproductive rights rally 4 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Bulloch County Courthouse.

“Rally for Roe 2.0 is the public’s opportunity to protest against the Supreme Court’s official overturning of Roe vs. Wade,” said Jill King, president of the Students with Disabilities Advocacy Group at Georgia Southern. “Roe vs. Wade was a historic ruling that would’ve been 50 years old in 2023, causing great upset at its official overturning on June 24.”

King said the event is open to everyone who wants to attend, and “individuals looking to speak are encouraged to sign up via a Google Form that can be found on the event’s Facebook page — ‘Statesboro Rally for Roe 2.0.’”

Speakers already scheduled at the event include King and Shannon Paulk, community outreach chair of the Young Democrats of Georgia Southern.