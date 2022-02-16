Queensborough welcomes Robert Blair as lender

Queensborough National Bank and Trust recently named Robert Blair as a consumer-small business lender in the Bulloch County market area.

Blair graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2010 with a finance degree from the College of Business Adminis-tration and began working in the finance industry – most recently as cluster market leader for Truist. He was on the Coastal Plains FCA Leadership Board, serving as the 2020 board chairman. Blair is a 2019 graduate of Leadership Bulloch.

Blair and his wife Laura, a Bulloch County native, reside in Brooklet with their two girls, Anna Ruth and Mary Lucy. They are active members of Centerpoint Community Church in Springfield. Robert loves the outdoors, Georgia Southern football, golfing, and also officiates football for GHSA.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Robert join our growing team in Statesboro,” said Dagan Sharpe, Queensborough senior vice president, regional banking manager. “His talents, unified with his teammates, reflects our commitment to serving our clients and community with local professionals who exemplify our core values of integrity, competence & teamwork in all they do.”

Founded in 1902, Queensborough has more than 27 locations throughout Georgia.



