Professional Women of Statesboro aim to grow in '24

The Professional Women of Statesboro (“PWS”) held their first meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 17, to plan for the coming year.

Their 2024 meetings will feature professional development speakers, healthcare and nonprofit panels, networking opportunities, and even professional headshots.

The organization, founded in 1989, is moving forward with its 35th year in 2024.

The mission of the group is “to promote a spirit of cooperation and understanding among members; to provide a strong network of professional contacts; to contribute to the mutual education and encouragement of members; and to achieve recognition of the contribution of women to the community.”

The 2024 Board for PWS was elected at the end of 2023 and includes the following members:

• President Ann Hosler of Statesboro Agency

• Vice President Elena McLendon of Downtown Statesboro Development Authority

• Programs Coordinator Jessica Herrmann of Great GA Realty

• PR Coordinator Hayden LaTulip of Hall & Navarro

• Treasurer Victoria Newton of Statesboro Agency

• Past President Nanci Conner of A Spoonful of Sugar Organizing

While the January meeting was exclusive to members only, PWS is actively recruiting new members, with their February meeting being open to guests. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 11:45 a.m. at the AgSouth Education Room on Vine St.

“To all the business-minded women looking to enhance their professional skills and network with a fantastic group: Professional Women of Statesboro would love to have you at their February meeting,” LaTulip said.

All guests will receive information on joining the group after the meeting. To RSVP, send an email to pwofstatesboro@gmail.com. You can also keep up to date with PWS by following their Facebook and Instagram accounts.