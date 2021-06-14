Pro wrestling fundraiser set for Saturday in Boro

In honor of Juneteenth day, American Professional Wrestling will present “Wrestling with Pride: Juneteenth Jubilee,” a special outdoor pro wrestling show.

The family-fun event with pro wrestling sports entertainment is set for Saturday, June 19, from 6–8:30 p.m. at the APW Slam Center off Highway 24, across from Mill Creek Park. The event will be hosted by Dr. Samose Mays, the recreation director at Bryan County Recreation.

Admission for adults is $10 and is $5 for children 10 and under. Pizza, drinks and merchandise will be available for purchase. Proceeds from the show will be donated to the East Georgia State College African American Male Initiative.



Based in Statesboro, for the past two decades, American Professional Wrestling presents shows in a family-friendly environment. APW is licensed by the Georgia Athletic Commission. The APW Slam Center is located across from Mill Creek Park, behind Bulloch Janitorial and Supply and Bumble Bee Day Care.