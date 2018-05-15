Police seek information in robbery case

A Bulloch County Sheriff’s K9 unit tracked a suspect Monday after a woman reported being robbed, but Statesboro police are still investigating the suspicious incident.

A woman told police three people robbed her of an undisclosed amount of money on Green Street Monday, said Statesboro Police Chief Mike Broadhead.

She was unable to give a clear description of the suspects, but while police were investigating, they “got a second call” from someone reporting suspicious persons nearby, “counting money,” he said.

Officers responded and found an abandoned vehicle, but only one suspect who fled, he said. In the meantime the female victim claimed she spotted two of the offenders who robbed her.

Officers were unable to determine whether the two suspects were involved in the robbery. However, Bulloch County Sheriff’s K9 unit Deputy Dustin Lanier and his dog Pike tracked a scent from the robbery scene to a discarded backpack in the woods nearby, Broadhead said.

The backpack contained a large amount of cash – not the total amount allegedly stolen from the victim but close, he said. K9 Pike continued a scent trail from the backpack and located a juvenile, who “denied involvement, he said.

There was also no evidence linking the juvenile suspect to the other two suspects. The Statesboro Police Criminal Investigations Division is still reviewing the case, he said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Statesboro Police Department at 912-764-9911, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.

Herald reporter Holli Deal Saxon may be reached at 912-489-9414.



