Police Report - 7/1/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office
Joseph Theron Hughes, 50, Pembroke – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
James Kelsey Rock, 38, Hephzibah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.
Statesboro Police Department
Edwin Renard Blitch, 20, Claxton – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, suspended registration, possession and use of drug related objects, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.
Dylon Jabarie Jones, 21, Claxton – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, suspended registration, possession and use of drug related objects, wanted person.
Daisy Fatyma Martin, 45, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.
Constance Kameka Raymond, 44, Statesboro – Theft by taking/felony.
Cori Olivia Smith, 18, Statesboro – Criminal damage to property second degree.
Deom Tyrone Stevens, 20, Statesboro – Theft of services/misdemeanor.
Antwann Nevelle Wilford, 47, Statesboro – Two counts criminal trespass.
Georgia State Patrol Post 45
Steven Joseph Lotierzo, 62, Register – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, littering public or private property or waters.
BULLOCH 911 REPORTS
Law Enforcement
Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.
Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Monday.
Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Monday.
Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.
Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.
Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.
Portal Police Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Monday.
Fire Departments
Bulloch County Fire Department – 25 calls Monday.
Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.
Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.
Emergency Medical Service
Bulloch County EMS – One air transport call, one rescue call and 31 medical calls Monday.
Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.
Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.
Other Agencies
911 Hang-Ups – 38 calls Monday.
Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.
Bulloch County Animal Services – Three calls Monday.
Language Line – Three calls Monday.
Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.
Other agencies – Nine calls Monday.
— compiled by Jim Healy