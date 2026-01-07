Police Report - 7/1/26

Note: Arrest and incident information, collected from various agencies, are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement and public safety agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

Joseph Theron Hughes, 50, Pembroke – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

James Kelsey Rock, 38, Hephzibah – Probation violation for a fingerprintable charge/felony.

Statesboro Police Department

Edwin Renard Blitch, 20, Claxton – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, suspended registration, possession and use of drug related objects, purchase, possession or sale of marijuana.

Dylon Jabarie Jones, 21, Claxton – Obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, suspended registration, possession and use of drug related objects, wanted person.

Daisy Fatyma Martin, 45, Statesboro – Simple battery/family violence.

Constance Kameka Raymond, 44, Statesboro – Theft by taking/felony.

Cori Olivia Smith, 18, Statesboro – Criminal damage to property second degree.

Deom Tyrone Stevens, 20, Statesboro – Theft of services/misdemeanor.

Antwann Nevelle Wilford, 47, Statesboro – Two counts criminal trespass.

Georgia State Patrol Post 45

Steven Joseph Lotierzo, 62, Register – Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, speeding in excess of maximum limits, obstruction of law enforcement officers/misdemeanor, speeding in excess of maximum limits, DUI less safe drugs, failure to maintain lane, tampering with evidence/misdemeanor, possession of methamphetamine, littering public or private property or waters.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

Law Enforcement

Brooklet Police Department – Two calls Monday.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 24 calls Monday.

Candler County Sheriff’s Office – 10 calls Monday.

Claxton Police Department – Three calls Monday.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office – Seven calls Monday.

Metter Police Department – Four calls Monday.

Portal Police Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Police Department – 32 calls Monday.

Fire Departments

Bulloch County Fire Department – 25 calls Monday.

Claxton Fire Department – One call Monday.

Statesboro Fire Department – Two calls Monday.

Emergency Medical Service

Bulloch County EMS – One air transport call, one rescue call and 31 medical calls Monday.

Candler County EMS – Seven medical calls Monday.

Evans County EMS – Eight medical calls Monday.

Other Agencies

911 Hang-Ups – 38 calls Monday.

Bryan County 911 – One call Monday.

Bulloch County Animal Services – Three calls Monday.

Language Line – Three calls Monday.

Emanuel County 911 – One call Monday.

Other agencies – Nine calls Monday.

— compiled by Jim Healy