Police report, 6/24/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kim Gray Durfee, 52, Niver Road – DUI/less safe, failure to yield turning left.

▲ Andreanna Nicole Harris, 20, Rebekah Road – DUI/less safe, open container, failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain lane.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Sonny James Gay, 47, North Grady Street, Portal – serving 7 days/drug court.

▲ Tammy Marie Kline, 25, Club Road, Helena – wanted person (Wheeler County).

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ No incident reported filed Monday.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ GENTILLY ROAD – Someone reported keys, cell phone, cash and ID taken from a car.

▲ WEST JONES AVENUE – Someone reported theft of a car that a mechanic had been working on.

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE – Someone reported damage to a front door.

▲ EAST PARRISH STREET – A woman was charged with criminal damage to property and stalking.

▲ WHISPERING PINES BOULEVARD – A woman said her husband violated a family violence order, but he was not at the scene when police arrived.

▲ WAL-MART SUPERCENTER – Someone shoplifted Fun Pops, sausage, Rice Krispy Treats, juice and ground beef valued at around $25. The person was cited and released.

▲ ASPEN HEIGHTS – Warrants were issued for a person on simple assault charges after an argument where one person blamed another for being fired.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued three traffic citations and six traffic warning and assisted one motorist Monday.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 18 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – four calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 23 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 46 calls.

▲ Air Evac – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Correctional Institute – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatch – two calls.

▲ East Georgia Regional Medical Center – one call.





➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one coroner call, one first reponder call 34 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – four medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon