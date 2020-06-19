Police report, 6/20/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ Kenneth Oderrick Bell, 35, Lanier Drive – criminal trespass/family violence; battery/family violence; two counts 3rd-degree cruelty to children.

▲ Keandre Malik Westbrook, 24, Bird Lane – criminal trespass, felony probation violation.

▲ Jamieco Montel Howard, 25, Morris Street – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine.

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ Samuel Lee Brown, 24, Honey Road, Sylvania – possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, speeding.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ JIMMY BRITT CHRYSLER/DODGE – Someone reported a vehicle stolen.

▲ POPE ROAD – A woman asked deputies for extra patrol after a man tried to break into her home and failed.

▲ DEKLE ROAD – A man reported the loss of a briefcase containing business cards, a birth certificate and other documents.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ LEE STREET – A woman told police someone tried several times to break into her vehicles.

▲ EAST MAIN STREET – A woman reported damage to her vehicle.

▲ GEORGIA AVENUE – A woman said employees of Lone Star Staffing, her previous employer, tried to force their way into her home for an inspection. Reports did not list their reasons but the employees agreed to handle the matter in a different way.

In a separate case, a woman claimed to have been struck with a bottle during an argument with a man. Police noted no visible injuries.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Reports unavailable for Thursday activity.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 40 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – four calls.

▲ Claxton Police Department – one call.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – three calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – 12 calls.

▲ Georgia Southern University Police – one call.

▲ Metter Police Department – 14 calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – two calls.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 29 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – three calls.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – five calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department - three calls.

▲ Claxton Fire Department – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 38 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Bulloch County Humane Enforcement – one call.

▲ Emanuel County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatch – two calls.

▲ Toombs County 911 – one call.

▲ Walton County 911 – one call.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – 14 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – three accident calls, one fie call, four medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – four medical calls.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon