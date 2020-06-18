Police report, 6/18/20

Note: Arrest information listed, including spelling of names and addresses, is AS IT APPEARS in media releases sent daily from the Bulloch County Jail. Incident information comes from daily reports by agencies indicated. These are public records available for review at the respective local law enforcement agencies. Not every arrest leads to a conviction. Guilt or innocence is determined by the court system.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ John Paul Collins, 22, East Jones Street. Brooklet – DUI/refused test, open container.

▲ James Charles Lamont, 38, Moonlight Lane, Pembroke – battery.

➤ Georgia State Patrol Post 45

▲ Christy Michelle Martin, 45, Hiltonia Road, Sylvania – driving on the wrong side of the road; DUI/less safe; possession of methamphetamine; possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

INCIDENTS

➤ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office

▲ OLD GROVELAND ROAD – Someone reported the theft of a dirt bike.

▲ FAST N EASY/LANIER DRIVE – A deputy arrested a man on battery charges after responding to a reported fight.

▲ BROOKLET-DENMARK ROAD – Someone reported a felony theft.

▲ MALLARD POND ROAD – A woman said whenever she tried to break up with a man, he threatened to harm her and her family and said he will come pick up her car at her workplace. He also sends her 20 messages a day, she said.

▲ BROOKLET SOUTH – A man said his son’s girlfriend’s kids lock his doors and he doesn’t have a key, so he has to kick them in or shoot the locks off. The woman told deputies the man told her she would be sorry if “bodies started to drop” when he fired through the doors. The woman refrained from pressing charges but said she just didn’t want the man to kick them out of the house.

➤ Statesboro Police Department

▲ GENTILLY ROAD – An elderly man with mental challenges walked away from his caregiver, leaving through a back door, but returned while police were searching.

▲ CHANDER ROAD – A man said someone entered his home and damaged his property.

▲ PALMETTO COURT – Someone was cited for criminal trespass.

➤ Georgia Southern University Police

▲ Officers issued no traffic citations and five traffic warnings and assisted no motorists Tuesday.

▲ FOY BUILDING – Someone reported property damage.

BULLOCH 911 REPORTS

➤ Law Enforcement Agencies

▲ Brooklet Police Department – two calls.

▲ Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office – 11 calls

▲ Candler County Sheriff’s Office – seven calls.

▲ Evans County Sheriff’s Department – two calls.

▲ Georgia State Patrol Post 45 – two calls.

▲ Metter Police Department – two calls.

▲ Portal Police Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Police Department – 26 calls.

➤ Fire Departments

▲ Bulloch County Fire Department – one call.

▲ Statesboro Fire Department – six calls.

▲ Metter Fire Department – four calls.

▲ Evans County Fire & Rescue – one call.

➤ Other Agencies

▲ 911 hang-ups – 45 calls.

▲ Bryan County 911 – one call.

▲ Emergency medical dispatch – six calls.

➤ Emergency Medical Services

▲ Bulloch County EMS – one coroner call, one first responder call, 24 medical calls.

▲ Candler County EMS – five medical calls.

▲ Evans County EMS – one medical call.

– compiled by Holli Deal Saxon